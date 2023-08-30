VINITA, Okla. — Last year 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. That’s one person every five minutes.

To bring awareness to these startling statistics and in correlation with International Drug Overdose Awareness Day, Cherokee Nation will launch, for the first time, its Harm Reduction Mobile Van into the community on Thursday.

Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health will begin offering mobile syringe services, wound care supplies, opioid overdose reversal medication known as Naloxone, and other harm reduction services at no cost to tribal and non-tribal citizens aged 18 and over living within the tribe’s 14-county reservation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the state of Oklahoma, has one of the highest Hepatitis C prevalence rates in the United States with 56% of HCV cases due to injection drug use.

Over 30 years of research indicates that Harm Reduction Syringe Service Programs are safe, effective, cost-saving, do not increase illegal drug use rates or crime, and reduce overdose death and the spread of viral hepatitis and HIV.

The Cherokee Nation first launched its Harm Reduction program in Tahlequah in January and has served more than 440 people.

The mobile van will start in Vinita and later expand to more communities.