JAY, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is hosting a job fair on Monday.

The tribe’s traveling job fair will be at the Jay Public Library from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Sam Hider Health Center in Jay.

The job fair will move to Craig County and be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 10 at the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita and from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 12 and 13 at the Vinita Health Center.

Positions available include health, dental, law enforcement, clerical and with the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority.

For questions or more information, contact Career Services at (918) 453-5555.