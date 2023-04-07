TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation officials broke ground on Thursday on a state-of-the-art $400 million hospital.

“To start building the walls that will bear our future citizens, save countless Cherokee lives and heal and comfort our sick in their most critical time of need is a defining moment in the Cherokee Nation,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a prepared statement.

The six-story, 400,000-square-foot hospital is expected to be completed in two years and will replace the 40-year-old W.W. Hastings Hospital.

The new hospital is outfitted with 127 beds, a rooftop Helipad, an emergency room, a surgical center, a pharmacy a neo-natal ICU, a hospice, and dietary and acute care, among other services.

Hoskin praised the tribe and the growth of the tribe’s health services.

“We can look at how far our tribe and our sovereignty – has come – from Indian Health Service operating a small rock building at NSU to a more institutionalized facility built in the mid-1980s,” Hoskin said.

The current W.W. Hastings Hospital employs more than 500 healthcare staff.

“Today marks another step towards progress for our hospital family and our patients.,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director in a prepared statement. “This phase of growth will further our mission to ensure that the story of the Cherokee Nation continues and to improve our health and quality of life.”

The new hospital will have a connecting bridge to the existing Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center on the tribe’s medical campus off Ross Avenue in Tahlequah so Cherokee citizens and staff can easily move through.

Aside from the new $400 million replacement Hastings Hospital the tribe is also building a $35 million clinic in Salina to replace the current clinic and spending $5 million at Northeastern State University College of Optometry.