Duo starts second term to lead country's largest tribe

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., overwhelmingly won a second term for the tribe’s highest office on Saturday, according to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.

Hoskin, first elected Principal Chief in 2019, walked away with 63% of the vote by collecting 10,556 votes.

Election results are required to be certified by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.

Cara Cowan Watts received 4,008 votes or 23.88%; Wes Nofire received 1,673 votes or 9.97% and David Cornsilk finished 546 votes or 3.25%.

Bryan Warner, the Cherokee Nation’s incumbent deputy chief, was also reelected with 10,300 votes or 61% of the vote.

More than 16,783 Cherokee citizens voted in the Principal Chief election.