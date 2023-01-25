TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — In an effort to address the opioid epidemic across the Cherokee Nation Reservation, tribal leaders opened a Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah.

The program offers syringe services to reduce drug use and keep tribal citizens healthier by preventing the transmission of blood-borne infections. The program can also benefit first responders and the public by providing safe needle disposal and reducing the presence of discarded needles in the community, thereby reducing accidental disease transmissions.

Cherokee Nation makes up less than 6% of Oklahoma’s population, yet nearly a third of the opioids distributed in the state in recent years went into Cherokee Nation communities, causing generational health issues and vast trauma.

“In our Cherokee culture, we work together as a community for all our fellow citizens in need,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation Principal Chief in a prepared statement. “We should not fail to acknowledge the impact that addiction has.”

Hoskin said this new program can address the complexities of drug addiction among the American Indian people and provide meaningful resources that can have a lasting impact.

Harm-reduction syringe services programs do not increase illegal drug use or crime rates, but instead reduce the spread of viral hepatitis and HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For over a year, Cherokee Nation leaders have studied and toured effective harm-reduction programs on tribal lands in Washington and North Carolina, which are lowering Hepatitis C incidence rates, reducing drug overdoses, and supporting public safety.

Cherokee Nation was among 22 programs and the only tribe among more than 440 applicants to receive a SAMHSA grant last year for a harm-reduction syringe services program.

“I have been working on the Cherokee Nation Hepatitis C Virus elimination program for seven years and have learned that without harm reduction it is impossible to eliminate HCV,” said Dr. Jorge Mera, Director of Infectious Diseases.

“When I was told that the Cherokee Nation was developing a harm-reduction syringe services program, I saw the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mera said. “Maybe now we can really eliminate HCV from our communities.”

The Cherokee Nation was the first tribe in the country to receive a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant earmarked to start a harm-reduction program.

The state of Oklahoma also has one of the highest Hepatitis C virus prevalence rates in the U.S. with 56%, due to injection drug use according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clients can bring in previously used syringes for safe disposal to get sterile syringes. Clients can also receive Fentanyl test strips, Narcan nasal spray, HIV and Hep C virus rapid testing, recovery support, referrals, and essential clothing and hygiene kits at the clinic.

The Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program at 214 N. Bliss Avenue in Tahlequah is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to tribal citizens and the public in need.

For more information on the Cherokee Nation Harm Reduction Program, call 539-234-3785; or for other Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health needs, call 539-234-3500.