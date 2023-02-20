Cherokee Nation's $15 million COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan centered on health centers in Vinita, Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata and Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata

(L-R): Councilors Victoria Vazquez, Dora Patzkowski and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. recently toured several of the tribe’s recent health center expansion projects.

VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders recently toured the Vinita Health Center where a $1.5 million investment is providing new patient services and expanding its existing radiology department.

The Vinita Health Center project expanded the existing radiology department with a 600-square-foot remodel to add CT services and two new positions to the health center.

“It’s a game changer for our Vinita Health Center patients to have access to CT scanning and receive results quickly and sometimes on the same day,” said Victoria Vazquez, District 11 Councilor in a prepared statement.

“I can remember a time when health services in Vinita were provided in a mobile unit and then expanded to a storefront,” Vazquez said. “Now we have this beautiful facility and the resources to continue serving more patients than ever before.”

Four capital improvement projects were completed as part of the tribe’s COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan. In addition to Vinita, expansions also occurred at Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata and Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata.

The projects ensure each health center has the equipment and space needed to monitor patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19, while also providing room for staff and patients to practice social distancing.

“The purpose of these four projects was to not only give support to our health system as they serve a growing number of patients each year but to positively impact the communities and patients who utilize Cherokee Nation Health Services,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“Expanding access to care for Cherokee citizens is always a priority and we strive to be good community partners by growing local economies across the reservation,” Hoskin said.

Cherokee Nation is also investing over $435 million into other healthcare capital improvement projects, including the planned construction of a new $400 million hospital in Tahlequah to replace the tribe’s existing W.W. Hastings Hospital.

Cherokee Nation Health Services is the largest tribally operated healthcare system in the United States with nine outpatient health facilities throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation, as well as the W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.