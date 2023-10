Service is set for Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Commerce High School Gymnasium

COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce teen will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Lane Dunbar, 17, died Oct. 2 from injuries he sustained in a Sept. 16 car crash. He was a junior at Commerce High School and a member of Commerce Community Church in Commerce.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Commerce High School gymnasium.

Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami, OK.