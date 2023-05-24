The collision happened around 7 a.m. near mile marker 311 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer fell asleep and ran off the side of the Will Rogers Turnpike westbound lane striking a concrete barrier and rolling the rig, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday.

Gursharan Singh, 23, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, a passenger in the semi-tractor trailer, was admitted to Freeman West Hospital in serious condition with head and leg injuries, the patrol reported.

Milamveer Randhawa, 22, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the driver was not hurt, the patrol said.