OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — It’s hard to do your homework without school supplies. That’s why officials at the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County are asking for the public’s help right now. Executive Director Mackenzie Garst says they simply want to make sure Club members are on an equal footing with other kids.

“The biggest need right now is back-to-school supplies. We’re ensuring that all of our Club kids are prepared for schooling and can be successful just like every other child in our community, and so any of those school supplies you can round up and donate to your local Boys & Girls Club, it will definitely be appreciated,” said Garst.

The Club operates five locations in Ottawa County. Those interested can follow this link here.