MIAMI, Okla. — Free books are available at the Miami Public Library.

The state of Oklahoma has kicked off the statewide expansion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The goal of the program is to make books available to kids in every zip code.

Miami is one of the first to open up registration for the program.

Parents of kids five and under can sign-up and receive a free book every month.

“After the pandemic had hit, they were finding that 41% of kids were struggling because there was no early education happening because people were shut in at home and so we already had a program called, “A Thousand Books Before Kindergarten” and when the Oklahoma Department of Libraries reached out and said hey do you think you could get this started, we jumped at it,” said Callie Cortner, Director of Library Arts and Culture for Miami

“Applications are all online at Dolly Partons imagination library and then when they get on their website there will be a check my area so they just click that availability button, put in their address, and it’ll let them know if they can sign up. As long as they are in Ottawa County, Delaware County, or Craig County that’s the areas that have the program near us right now,” added Cortner.

The state Department of Education’s investment in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be funded through June 30th of next year.

To learn more about the enrollment process, click here.