Update: 2:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad has cleared the scene of Harps Food Store after a threat was call in on Saturday.

Jay Mayor Becky Farley said there were no injuries or fatalities and no incendiary device was found on or near the property.

JAY, Okla. – A bomb threat was called into Harps Food Store in Jay on Saturday morning.

“The call came in around 11:49 a.m., ” said Jay Police Chief Rick Pike.

Pike said the building was evacuated and police officers did a preliminary walk through the store and didn’t notice any devices.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called to the scene for a detailed search, he said. The Cherokee Nation Marshal Task Force was also on scene, Pike said.

Jay Mayor Becky Farley said the community’s newest grocery store opened on March 22.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.