OKLAHOMA — Representative Steve Bashore (District 7), filed a bill in the Oklahoma Legislature, House Bill 2946 or the “Lauria and Ashley’s Law” — changing how long a criminal would stay behind bars.

Currently, Oklahoma’s “85% Law” focuses on sexual and violent crimes, with perpetrators required to serve at least 85% of their sentences before the possibility of parole.

The bill is a response to the early release of Ronnie Busick, 71. Busick pleaded guilty (and was sentenced) in 2020 to 10 years in prison for a charge of accessory to felony murder — in relation to the killing of Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of Ashley, their daughter, and her best friend Lauria Bible.

Busick was given double credits for good behavior in prison. He was able to shave off half of his sentence because of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections rules.

Earlier this year, the family of Lauria Bible called on the Oklahoma governor to halt the release of Busick, who had only served a portion of his sentence — just five years of it.

Rep. Bashore, the author of House Bill 2946, asked the question, “What would you say to the families?” in a statement, regarding Busick’s release.

The Bible family along with others felt that justice had not been served and they created an online petition to keep Busick in prison following the news of his release.

House Bill 2946 would presumably not allow a situation like this to occur in the future — as it expands what’s included in the list of crimes handled under the 85% Law.

Certain crimes such as first degree murder, second degree murder, manslaughter in the first degree, poisoning with intent to kill, and more are included in the list (See document below).

If approved, the ‘Lauria and Ashley’s Law’ would take effect on November 1st, 2024.