MIAMI, Okla. — Two years of planning and hard work opens with a splash.

The “Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma” opened a new splash pad in Miami, today (Monday).

Tribal leaders say it’s just one part of a continually growing community complex.

They add while the kids do have a lot of fun, that isn’t the only goal of the splash pad.

Glenna Wallace, Chief, Eastern Shawnee Tribe Oklahoma – “We wanted to give them access to our elder’s complex, we wanted to give them access to our police department, we wanted to teach them our culture, our history.”

The splash pad is open to the public from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday – and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the weekends.