WYANDOTTE, Okla. – A health fair tailored for the older population kicks off today.

Tribal governments and community partners are hosting the 21st annual health fair at the Bearskin Health and Wellness Center in Wyandotte.

Medicare Part D and diabetic screenings are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health fair is an opportunity for the community to learn about health and wellness, ask about enrollment in Medicare Part D, assess their diabetes risk and manage the condition. American Indians are twice as likely to develop diabetes and diabetes is the cause of kidney failure in about two-thirds of American Indians.

The health fair is open to everyone, and all community members are welcome. In addition to health screenings, there will be educational activities, music, inflatables, hayrides and information booths from sponsors and participants.

Area tribal nations, community groups, healthcare organizations and civic clubs are sponsoring the community-wide event. Sponsors and participants include the Quapaw Nation, Wyandotte Nation, Eastern Shawnee Tribe, Ottawa Tribe, Peoria Tribe and Seneca Cayuga Nation. Other groups and organizations supporting and participating in the health fair include Senior Companions, Grand Gateway, Quaker Hill Skilled Nursing, Good Shepherd Hospice, Grandwood Assisted Living and the Lions Club.

The Bearskin Health and Wellness Center serves the community of Wyandotte and the greater Ottawa County area and is located at 1 Turtle Drive in Wyandotte.

Regular hours of operation for the fitness center are Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the health fair or other programs at the Bearskin Health and Wellness Center, call (918) 678-2282.