QUAPAW, Okla. — There was quite the party, today (Saturday) all over the grounds of downtown Quapaw.

The Quapaw Back to School Block Party offered all kinds of activities — like getting those extra school supplies from booths or playing yard games.

On top of that – kids from all over the area got to play in bounce houses and on water slides – all while being surrounded by dozens of local first responders.

Today’s block party was put on by an array of agencies and local organizations – for the first of its kind community block party.

First responders tell us – it’s important for them to engage with the community in a fun, positive way.