MIAMI, Okla. — Several members of an anti-child abuse motorcycle group appeared in an Ottawa County courtroom on Wednesday in support of a juvenile victim while the alleged perpetrator made his first courtroom appearance.

Fred Gammon, Jr, 42, of Miami, appeared in front of Special Judge Becky Baird in Ottawa County District Court on a child sexual abuse charge. Baird ordered Gammon to return to court on March 20.

Some of Gammon’s church supporters were in the courtroom. While Gammon has supporters, he also has detractors, such as B.A.C.A. or Bikers Against Child Abuse.

At the time of the alleged sexual abuse, Gammon was pastor of Wayside Assembly of God church in Wyandotte. The pastor is accused of physically sexually abusing the juvenile and sending several, sexually suggestive and inappropriate text messages.

Last week, one of the victim’s family members physically assaulted Gammon after confronting him about the alleged abuse.

Gammon has denied the accusations and is free on $35,000 bail.

It is unknown if Gammon has stepped down or taken a leave of absence from the church. Phone calls to the Oklahoma District Council of the Assemblies of God and to Rev. Mickey Keith, Independent Assemblies of God Executive Board president, were not returned.

The church’s Facebook page shows Gammon has not preached since January. The church’s Facebook page has since been deactivated and the last known telephone number for Wayside Assembly of God church is not a working number.