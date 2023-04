JAY, Okla. – An Arkansas man was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle collision after failing to negotiate a curve, striking another vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tommy Ahrens, 45, of Siloam Springs, Ark. died at the scene, the patrol said.

According to OHP, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on OK-20 about nine miles east of Jay.

Derrick Kennedy, 30 of Maysville, Ark, the other driver, was not hurt, the patrol said.