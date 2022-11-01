ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday.

John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.

Alexis Alvarenga, 29, of Inola, Okla. was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. She was admitted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla. in stable condition with head, trunk external trunk, and leg injuries, the patrol reported.

The cause of the accident and condition of both drivers are under investigation, the patrol reported.