Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt counters "Nothing in current state law prevents a school from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies"

OKLAHOMA – Inter-Tribal Council leaders are calling on the state’s legislature to overturn Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto allowing graduating American Indian students the right to wear eagle feathers and other cultural items at graduation ceremonies.

The council is comprised of Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations representing approximately 815,000 Indian people throughout the United States.

Stitt’s May 1 veto of Senate Bill 429 is causing the most concern for Oklahoma’s American Indian tribes. The bill would have allowed American Indian students to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during high school graduation ceremonies.

“Nothing in current state law prevents a school from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies,” said Gov. Stitt in a letter to the Senate Pro Tempore president.

The letter continues, “School districts or institutions should be able to set the dress code at their institutions’ official graduation ceremonies.”

In other words, Stitt wrote, “If schools want to allow their students to wear tribal regalia at graduation, good on them; but if schools prefer for their students to wear only traditional cap and gowns, the Legislature shouldn’t stand in their way.”

Stitt is leaving the decision to the 17 school boards in Craig, Ottawa, and Delaware counties governing their respective school district.

The state Senate and House need to pass it again in order for it to overrule Stitt’s making the issue a law.

Read Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin’s statement below:

In Ottawa County, Quapaw Nation leaders attacked the veto saying, “This is one more example of Governor Stitt’s continuing and unrelenting attack on Sovereignty,” according to a prepared statement released by the tribe.

The Quapaw Nation release said, “A shining example of this administration’s policy of providing a solution in which there isn’t an issue. In providing the solution he is leaving tribal members in Oklahoma open to cultural and religious persecution.”

“Ironically, this attack on Tribal culture also fundamentally goes against the values of religious freedom this country was founded upon,” the statement read.

Stitt has vetoed 20 Senate bills as retribution for not adopting his educational plans.