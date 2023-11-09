MIAMI, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma A&M College took a step back in time for an event that raises money for current and future “Norsemen.”

The NEO Development Foundation held their annual gala Thursday night (11/9). This year’s event — held in the Calcagno Family Ballroom —had a 1950’s vibe, with attendees wearing poodle skirts and letterman jackets.

Emcees for the event were KODE’s own Howie and Bubba from “Good Morning Four States.”

The gala also featured a live auction of nearly 100 items. The money raised will fund student scholarships and academic growth at NEO.

“We’re just excited that it keeps growing, with over 75 endowments, and many donations to our general scholarship fund every year,” said NEO Foundation Board Chairperson, Sondra Holt.

“A lot of the students that come here are first time, first generation in getting an education, so it’s really important to us to provide these scholarships for these kids,” said NEO Foundation Board Secretary, Carmen Couch.

Over the past 23 years, more than $800,000 has been raised by the NEO College Development Foundation.