WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A craft show in Wyandotte, this weekend, raises funds for local students.

The annual Family Career and Community Leaders of America Craft Show returned for the second time.

45 vendors packed two gyms at Wyandotte High School, and six of those vendors were FCCLA student booths.

The previous craft show raised over $1,000.

And all the money raised from the craft show goes to the FCCLA.

“We use it for funds for the whole year, for travel and hotels, just to buy supplies for our competitions that we are a part of. It’s very important, this is where we get most of our donations, most of our money for the whole year,” said Margaret Tanner, Wyandotte High School FCCLA President.

This year’s craft show has 13 more vendors than last year.