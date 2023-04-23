GROVE, Okla. — The city of Grove went back in history this weekend — all the way to the 1860s.

The Har-ber Village Museum offered two days of their annual Civil War Days.

75 volunteers from the Northeast Oklahoma region put on an authentic 1860s living experience.

Visitors got a chance to witness five different battle reenactments and demonstrations.

Kids also had multiple hands-on activities to learn all about the 1860s era, like how people during that time made pottery, created weaving projects, turned their own butter, and how they made their very own tools.

“The importance is, is to not mitigate our history, actually teach our history and allow our children to understand and learn from our mistakes and our history as a nation,” said Nicole Reynolds, Har-Ber Village Executive Director.

The next Har-Ber Village Museum re-enactment is May 12th through the 14th, and will look at colonial times between the years 1700 and 1860.