VINITA, Okla. — A theme park and resort worth billions of dollars is developing in Northeast Oklahoma.

A 2 billion dollar opportunity is coming to Northeast Oklahoma.

“Our whole objective is to bring family entertainment and value to the world,” said Larry Willhite, Mansion Entertainment Group CEO.

It’s called the “American Heartland Theme Park” and will be on Route 66 near Vinita.

“Our incentive is our heart, and calling it the Heartland makes an awful lot of sense to me,” said Gene Bicknell, American Heartland Founder.

The attraction is expected to bring almost 5 million guests each year — an estimated 2 million could be from out-of-state.

A 300-room hotel with an indoor water park is also anticipated.

“American Heartland” founder and Picher, Oklahoma native Gene Bicknell hopes to give people a reason to stay in the area.

“As far as fun rides, as a place to be. And our main goal is to make it affordable. So a family of mom and dad and a couple of kids, you know their whole dream is to take their kids to a park of this type,” said Bicknell.

Plus, part of the revenue from the park will go right back to various charities.

“And that fills my heart. We have a record and a family charity. We have a record of helping orphans and people all around the world getting education and improving their lives. I hope this park will help generate that for this area and many more to come in the future,” said Bicknell.

So far, the project has rolled out smoothly according to Mansion Entertainment Group CEO Larry Willhite.

The development will open in phases beginning in 2025 with an RV park including cabins.

“I’m not going to say anything is easy at this magnitude, but we have not had any hurdles. The state has been wonderful, and we also know we are going to face other hurdles as we grow and it comes to fruition,” said Willhite.

The 125-acre theme park is scheduled to be finished and opened by 2026.