MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has named Ryan Orcutt as the college’s foundation executive director.

As the executive director, Orcutt will oversee alumni relations, public relations and marketing, and the NEO Development Foundation.

Orcutt worked at NEO from 2012 to 2021 in the Center for Academic Success and Student Advisement before leaving to lead the Global Leaders Program at Missouri Southern State University.

“As an alumnus of NEO, it is hard to express how excited I am to return home. The opportunity is an absolute privilege. I look forward to serving the college and its students in this capacity.” Ryan Orcutt, Executive Director of Development and the NEO Development Foundation

“I am delighted to welcome Ryan back to NEO as Executive Director of Development and the NEO Development Foundation,” said NEO President Dr. Kyle J. Stafford in a prepared statement. “I am confident he is the perfect person to lead our alumni engagement and advancement efforts. His energy and passion for NEO make him an excellent addition.”

“The NEO Development Foundation board members look forward to working with Ryan to continue the forty-year legacy of the foundation,” said Sondra Holt, NEO Development Foundation chair. “Ryan not only brings great leadership skills and experience to the executive director position, but his education, energy, and enthusiasm will bring tremendous value as we strive to provide scholarships and other assistance to NEO students in achieving their academic goals.”