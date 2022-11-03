GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday.

Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet of water after he dove in and never resurfaced. Green was just 20 years old.

The medical report lists the probable cause of death as drowning with the significant condition contributing to death as acute ethanol intoxication. A toxicology report shows Green’s blood alcohol level was .12.