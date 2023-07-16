Wyandotte, Okla. – An Afton woman was killed in a one-car crash early Sunday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lisa Hallbauer, 44, who was pinned for three hours, died at the scene with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries, the patrol said.

The fatal car crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. about one mile south of Wyandotte on OK-10.

The patrol said Hallbauer’s 2011 Nissan Altima departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, drove along an embankment and struck a tree.

Hallbauer’s condition and the cause of the crash are under investigation, the patrol said.