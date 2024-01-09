OHP reports Afton man in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries

GROVE, Okla. — An Afton man remains in critical condition after being involved in a crash on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

John Dameron was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, the patrol reported.

The collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 8 at US-59 and 580 Road, about a mile north of Grove.

The patrol reported a Jesus Lopez, 31, and Luis Duque, 28, both of Tulsa, were also injured in the crash. Lopez was admitted to Grove Integris Hospital in good condition with leg injuries. Duque was treated at Grove Integris Hospital and released with internal trunk injuries.

The patrol said Lopez followed Dameron’s vehicle too closely and struck it when it turned northbound on 580 Road.

Lopez’s driving condition is under investigation.