Surveillance footage of Chief Speer showing the Rolex to Rebecca Collins on November 29, 2023.

MIAMI, Okla. — The Afton Fire Chief was taken into custody on Friday accused of stealing a Rolex watch and cash from an impounded vehicle.

Jason Lee Speer, 44, is charged with

one count of embezzlement in Ottawa

County District Court.

He is free on $10,000 bond.

Speer, who is also an elected member of the Afton Board of Trustees, owns Jason’s Big Towing company.

Officials say Speer confessed to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents that after he towed a 2018 Cadillac Escalade that was impounded by Fairland Police on November 20th, he took the gold and diamond-encrusted watch and $225.

Court records say Speer told investigators he took the Rolex watch to a jewelry store in Grove where it was appraised at around $20,000. Investigators say Speer then took the Rolex to a jewelry store in Joplin where he sold the watch for $2,000. After questioning, the Joplin jeweler told investigators the watch was worth approximately $15,000, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officials say Speer told the jeweler he had repossessed a vehicle and the owner of the vehicle could not pay for the tow bill and agreed to sell the watch to Speer for $1,000 but the watch was worth much more than $1,000 and that would cover the tow bill, the affidavit states.

He also reportedly admitted to taking approximately $225 from the vehicle’s center console.

Surveillance video from Afton Town Hall shows Speer take the watch out of his pocket and show it to former Treasurer and Office Manager, Rebecca Collins. On the video Speer is heard talking about having the watch appraised and demonstrating the process to Collins. On the video he says, “He (the jeweler) has two testers, two machines, he (the jeweler) said, holy s***. And he doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, it’s real, real, real, real, real, holy s***, it’s real.”

Officials say there was a necklace with a pendant also taken from the impounded vehicle and Speer is heard on the surveillance video saying the necklace and pendant were not real. Officials say he returned the item to the vehicle.

The Escalade, at the center of the traffic stop in Fairland, was driven by a Cuban national who police say was involved in human trafficking.

Fairland Police Officer Jennifer Free arrested the driver, Naidel Morales-Marin, he’s charged with one count of human trafficking a minor child.

Collins told investigators Speer said he took the watch and cash from the impounded Escalade, the affidavit states.

Earlier this month the Afton Board of Trustees voted to remove Speer and Mike Nelson, elected trustees, from banking accounts during an emergency town meeting. The board also voted to request Nelson and Speer step down from their elected positions. Nelson refused to resign and Speer was a no-show at the emergency meeting.

Winston Connor II, Speer’s attorney said he would provide a statement in the future.

Mayor Kristi McChurin said she is waiting to hear from the town’s attorney before commenting on Speer’s charge.