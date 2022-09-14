FAIRLAND, Okla. – Fairland police have a female in custody after an active shooter was reported in the northwest part of the community.

“We have a woman in custody,” said Gordon Williams, Jr. Fairland Police Chief.

Williams has not released the women’s identity but said she lived outside of the Fairland city limits.

“She admitted to drinking for most of the day and she was fighting with a relative,” Williams said.

The women also had two pounds of marijuana in her backpack.

Williams said there were no reported injuries.

As a precaution, Fairland Schools were placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.