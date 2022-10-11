OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Tuesday they supported gubernatorial candidate challenger Joy Hofmeister as the state’s next governor.

Citing her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes earned her endorsement from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole leaders.

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, former Oklahoma Representative Lisa Billy, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Oklahoma Gubernatorial candidate and Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill, Seminole Nation Chief Lewis J. Johnson, Muscogee Nation Second Chief Del Beaver.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Hofmeister will face each other in the November general election.

Poll numbers from Oklahoma City-based Amber Integrated show a tight race with Stitt up by three points over Hofmeister, who switch party tickets to run as a Democrat.

The Five Tribes represent a total of more than 800,000 citizens of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations living around the country.

Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

Stitt, a member of the Cherokee Nation, has drawn the ire of most American Indian Tribes in the state over the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling. The Supreme Court ruling said the government never dissolved the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation which opened the same doors regarding jurisdiction for several federal tribes, including local tribes, Cherokee Nation and Quapaw Nation.

Stitt said a year ago after a ruling by the state Court of Criminal Appeals regarding Ottawa County jurisdiction, “As I have said from the beginning, McGirt not only creates a public safety nightmare but threatens the sovereignty of our state to its core. Oklahoma is being cobbled up piece by piece. This cannot stand.”

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., a longtime critic of Stitt and his stance on the McGirt ruling did not mention the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision but focused on Hoffmeister’s educational strengths in a prepared statement.

“The Cherokee people have long believed that laying the groundwork to a great education instills confidence and empowers our citizens. As early founders of education in this region – starting the first institution of higher learning west of the Mississippi River and still today investing millions into our public schools- we live by this same strong drive and commitment to education as Joy Hofmeister. Joy is as dedicated to ensuring our public school classrooms have the tools that our children need to better compete and succeed in life. Joy also supports our teachers and growing these dedicated men and women to serve in the classroom helping shape our future workforce and leaders across this great state. Joy believes in ‘gadugi,’ the Cherokee word for ‘working together.’ For all of these reasons, and more, Joy Hofmeister has our full endorsement for governor,”

Collectively the leaders released the following statement.

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community. When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together. This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor.”