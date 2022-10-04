OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in northeast Oklahoma confirmed that three inmates are at large after an escape from the county jail.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said the four inmates were on a work crew and took off running from the jail.

“One inmate has been caught,” Dean said.

The three on the run are:

Daniel Zajicek

Tyler Tavis

Buck Martindale

Zajicek, 31, of Miami, was jailed for shooting with intent to kill, Tavis, 31, of Miami, was jailed on a charge of aggravated assault and battery and Martindale, 40, of Quapaw, was jailed on several charges including assault on a police officer, online records show.

Miami Schools were placed under lockdown following initial reports of the escape.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.