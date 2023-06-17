MIAMI, Okla. — The Peoria Tribe celebrates its heritage and culture with its 26th Annual Powwow.

It began earlier tonight at “Buffalo Run Casino and Resort” in Miami.

Officials tell us it draws hundreds of people of all ages – not just from Oklahoma – but from all across the country.

They also say the move to Buffalo Run was a necessity — because of what will now be roaming the tribe’s powwow grounds.

“Because our tribe has acquired bison for the first time ever, and so where we used to have our powwow and where our herd is going to be going – there was just a little bit of overlap. So our tribe wanted to make way so that we can do everything to accommodate that herd, and it was kind of let’s use one of our tribal resources, which is our casino, and have it here at the Showplace,” said Charla Echohawk, Director of Cultural Preservation.

Lucas Wildcat, a vendor in the Peoria Art Market, tells us he actually enjoys the event being held at the casino.

“It’s great, you know, the people inside the casino can hear it and see it, and personally myself, I’ll be making my way in there later on this evening and checking it out,” said Lucas Wildcat, Turkey Arts and Crafts owner.

According to members of the tribe, this is much more than just music and dancing.

“It’s not tribal-specific so much as it is intertribal, and it’s just being able to share things with even other tribes that share kind of the same interest that we have. And so it’s very personal, I was a tiny tot one time too,” said Echohawk.