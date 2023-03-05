GROVE, Okla. — Northeast Oklahoma residents are getting a head start on some spring gardening.

Today is the last day for the 25th Annual Home and Garden Show in Grove, hosted by the city’s Area Chamber of Commerce.

People from all over the Four States gathered to take a look at the latest products and services in everything from inside the home to the outside in this two-day event.

The show saw 45 different vendors in the home and landscaping industry, ranging from roofing, gutters, windows, household goods, and even dog training.

“This is just a great, great place to come out and get great ideas for you’re gardening, for your home improvements, the different things you have planned for the spring. I know we all get complacent in the winter and kind of put the projects off but it’s time to get started again on those projects,” said Connie King, Executive Vice President, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Plans are already in the works for the 26th Annual Home and Garden Show next year.