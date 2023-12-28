PICHER, Okla. — Friday (12/29) marks the 24th anniversary of the disappearance of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, and the brutal deaths of Freeman’s parents. Today (12/28), we sat down with Lauria’s mother, Lorene Bible who says all she wants are answers.

“We do stuff every day to find the girls,” said Lorene Bible, Lauria’s Mother.

Lorene Bible says one thought has kept her going for more than two decades.

“I have to find my child, no matter what. I have to find her and do whatever I need to do every day to do that,” said Bible.

The last time we spoke to Lorene was late April, before 72-year-old Ronnie Busick — who was sentenced to 10-years in prison after being convicted as an accessory to murder in 2020 — was paroled for good behavior. That conviction was for the 1999 deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman in their Welch, Oklahoma home.

Their daughter, Ashley and her best friend Lauria were also in the home at the time but have been missing ever since. Busick is the last living suspect in the disappearance of the girls, and now lives in Chetopa, Kansas.

“He’s able to only spend a couple of years in prison as an accessory to what happened to Danny and Kathy and the abduction of the girls. He gets out, gets to go live in a place, and then when he decided I’m going to move, he’s allowed to go back free to do whatever he wants,” said Bible.

Lorene says that’s not the outcome she wanted.

“The girls aren’t free to do anything. The families are still, even though life goes on, you’re still, ‘where’s my child, what more can I do to find my child?’,” said Bible.

Court documents indicate the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher by Busick, Phil Welch, Jr., and David Pennington, where they were bound, tortured, raped, and killed — and their bodies thrown into a Picher area mine pit.

Welch later died from “ALS” — while Pennington died in a drug-related death. Lorene says she is already thinking about what she’ll say to Busick when they meet.

“It’s just a matter of when I’m going to go find him. Yeah, I’m going to go and tell him he can tell everybody else he knows nothing. ‘It was Phillip Welch, it was David Pennington, I’m just an innocent bystander, I don’t know anything.’ That’s bull crap,” said Bible.

Lorene says all she wants now is answers.

“I just want to know where I can go find my child and Ashley and bring them home,” said Bible.