COMMERCE, Okla. — It is not one of the oldest summer festivals in the Four States — but it has put in more than a decade of entertainment and fun in northeast Oklahoma.

The 12th Annual “Commerce Days” officially got underway earlier this evening.

The event features live music, art, numerous food vendors, a carnival — and even a frog race.

It all takes place on the campus of the high school.

Commerce City Administrator, Michael Hart, tells us it’s all about bringing a community together.

“This is one of the coolest things we get to do every year. Ya’ know, the organizers do a great job at putting this together year after year. It gets bigger and bigger every year, so I mean I love it. It’s, you know, I’m from here, so it’s just wonderful to get out here and see everybody here in the community come out here and have a great time,” said Michael Hart, city administrator for Commerce.

The event runs through Saturday – and features a long list of activities.