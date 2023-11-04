WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Many gather in Wyandotte this morning (Saturday) — aiming to support a good cause.

The 10th Annual Clays for a Cause tournament was up and running this morning at the Shawnee Skies Shooting and Training Complex.

The event cost $100 to enter, and that included 100 clays to shoot, a shirt, and a pulled pork lunch.

Clays for a Cause raises funds to benefit the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism.

The tournament plays like golf, — with 12 stations set up on the grounds, 50 shooters in teams of four — and they each get four shots per station.

But, unlike golf — the highest score wins.

“For them to come out and spend their money to be able to support families that are living with autism, I just can’t say enough about how much we at Ozark Center and the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center appreciate that,” said Del Camp, Ozark Center Chief Clinical Officer.

This event also had cash prizes — the top team was awarded $500, and the shooter with the highest score won $1,000.