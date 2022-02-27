BIG CABIN, Okla. – Two miles of motorists parked near the Big Cabin Truck Plaza on Sunday were waving flags, honking horns, and holding signs showing their support for the People’s Convoy.

Supporters started gathering around the base of a 50-foot-tall American Indian statue around 1:30 p.m. at the truck stop entrance.

The 10-mile convoy exited the Big Cabin turnpike gate around 4:30 p.m. without having to pay tolls and blasting their horns as supporters cheered. Hundreds of people lined the truck stop entrance welcoming the convoy into Craig County. Overflow truckers and their rigs quickly spilled over to 21 parking lots in Vinita.

The “People’s Convoy” left Adelanto Stadium, California on Wednesday. The 11-day route travels through nine states before hitting Washington, D.C. on March 5. The convoy departs Big Cabin around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Several Canadian flags were seen waving. The U.S. convoy is the counterpart to Canada’s “Freedom Convoy.” The peaceful protests are to bring attention to the COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions.

“I just wanted my son to learn about freedom and liberty,” said Quinn Laston, of Tulsa.

The Laston family with 4-yeara-old Noah, carried American flags and waited over three hours for the convoy to arrive in Big Cabin.

Truckers headed to Tulsa on Interstate 44 also showed their support by honking horns as they passed the crowd.

Convoy truckers blasted their horns, waved, and smiled as they saw overpasses from Tulsa to Vinta packed with supporters.

“It was the most amazing show of support,” said Renee Diver, of Grove.

Diver and her husband and their three daughters were traveling from the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show ·when they met the convoy in Oklahoma City.

“The convoy was about 45 minutes ahead of us, but every single overpass was filled with supporters waving flags,” Diver said.

The crowds were big in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, she said.

“There were people on the overpasses, on the side of the road and some were out in fields,” Diver said.

“It was such a patriotic moment,” Diver said. “It is just what we needed.”

Sarah Chamberlain and Dodie Carr had their hands full taking food and water to 22 parking lots.

“We have received donations from Oklahoma City, California and New Jersey,” Chamberlain said.

Not only did Craig County ranchers donate beef one 86-year-old grandmother was making homemade cookies and bread for members of the convoy.

Vinita churches providing worship services and their buildings for people to shower.

“The government works for us,” said Carr.

That is how it is supposed to work, she said.

The grassroots effort has raised over $1.5 million, according to the group’s website.

The convoy is made up of “truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists,” according to the group’s website.

The group released its mission statement which said in part, “Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of The United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates.”

The statement continues, “This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution.”