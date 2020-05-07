Northeast Oklahoma to see road repairs soon

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. — Northeast Oklahoma will be seeing some road repairs soon.

The commission voted to award a $14.5 million contract to replace State Highway 85-A bridge over Horse Creek near Bernice in Delaware County.

The new bridge will be built on an offset alignment to allow the crossing to remain open during construction.

The state commission also talked about the Governor declaring work zone awareness week for May 15th through the 22nd.

In the last 5 years, 95 people, including 4 ODOT workers, were killed in highway and turnpike zones.

Even though daily traffic on Oklahoma Highways was down 30% in March, the commission expects the number of travelers to increase with Summer approaching.