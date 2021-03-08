Northeast Oklahoma technical school gets new welding facility

AFTON, Ok — One Oklahoma technical school is getting a new welding facility for the first time in 50 years. Northeast Technical Welding Instructor Corey Winesburg had a lot of say on the new facility — and he couldn’t be more thrilled for what’s to come.

Corey Winesburg – Welding Instructor, said, “When I worked out in the welding industry, that’s what I tried to put out into this.”

With their current welding space dating back to the 70’s, Winesburg says with an updated facility and equipment students will be more prepared for the future.

“We’re trying to update to new technology and switching over to robots is one item, and then trying to get equipment that we just didn’t have room for. Bigger equipment like a big shier and big saws and stuff. Bigger equipment that students are gonna see out in the industry.”

The new space will also allow more room for students. Something David Nutting says their current facility lacks.

David Nutting – Junior, said, “It’s very small, very cramped, some of our equipment is kind of older. So, it will be really nice to have a lot more room.

“The shop that we’re currently in is like three times smaller than what we’re going to be in now. So the fact that they let me come in and make adjustments to make it bigger, more welding, more welding booths to handle more students,” said Winesburg.

The current student capacity is no more than 17, the bigger facility will increase that number to 24.

“Whenever you’re close to somebody you get fumes around and everything just kinda pushed up against ya. You don’t have much room to move around,” said Nutting.

Just like Winesburg nutting adds he can’t wait to see the final project.

“I’m just excited to see it done. I’m excited to be in it hopefully. There’s a lot more room in here, new things.”

Luckily for Nutting, he doesn’t have to hope to use the new welding space because it will ready by August.

One of the architects of the building says a building like this is a little harder to put together because of all the components that are put into place.