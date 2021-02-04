Northeast Oklahoma school donates to Miami Animal Alliance

MIAMI, Ok. — An elementary school in Northeast Oklahoma is doing its part to better the lives of animals in need.

Each year, students at Nichols Elementary in Miami donate pet supplies to the Miami Animal Alliance. Last year, they donated 500-pounds of pet food. This year students donated 1,300 pounds of pet supplies–things like food, leashes, blankets and more. Some students even paid out of their own savings to help support the non-profit.

Luke Sheyers 5th Grade, said, “There’s a lot of stray dogs out there and they kinda need help cause they don’t get the like care as much as dogs that have owners do.”

As a reward – the class that donated the most items received some perks – including a pizza party.