Northeast Oklahoma residents working to restore building on Route 66

MIAMI, Ok. — Members of an Northeast Oklahoma committee are breathing life into an old abandoned building on a stretch of Route 66.

Martha Jordan, Miami Resident, said “It just kinda grown from there to being something to clean up the store front to start being themed and we have such an amazing history.”

Martha Jordan is a resident in Miami and happy to see familiar faces she remembers growing us as a kid in downtown Miami.

Martha Jordan, said, “Charles Banks Wilson I mean he is such a icon for Miami anyone that has ever been born here or lived here. Especially during the area when he was alive when I lived here before and you can see him walking down street and he is just so, his art I’ve seen it at the Gilcrease Museum and the rotunda at the capital, he is such a treasure for this community.”

This all started with the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee Member Debbie East. She thought a dusty, abandoned building on Route 66 needed a makeover.

Debbie East Member of the Ottawa County Musicians Tribute Committee, said, “We partnered with Colby Allen or Allen signs and asked him can we do it? And he said absolutely, so he started helping us with these vinyl panels or murals as you’re calling them that we started putting up in the various windows downtown.”

These murals aren’t just random celebrities on the old Milner Berkey Antique Store, but people that were born and raised in Miami — like the five moons plaques of the Oklahoma Indian ballerinas and Charles Banks Wilson.

“We are going to move to Steve and Cassie Gaines which this is what that t-shirt was, you want me to show the t shirt?”

“So Steve and Cassie Gaines were born and raised in Miami and both were tragically killed in a plane crash but between their birth and their death they did a lot of cool things in music and one of the things they were both members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the famous rock band.”

Debbie’s main goal is to add more buzz and culture to the historic Route 66 Main Street.

“It’s just the coolest thing ever we loved doing this this is you know we morphed from music into all areas of art so it’s really been fun.”