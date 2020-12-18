Northeast Oklahoma program helps families this Christmas

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — An organization in Northeast Oklahoma is helping provide a better Christmas for families.

The Ottawa County Santa Program has helped more than 1,500 children so far this season, many ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds. Local businesses and community members have provided monetary contributions, along with donating toys through a recent drive.

Organizers say families started filing for assistance back in August and they continued to receive applications through November 30th. They also revised a few restrictions to help make an even bigger impact on the community.

Cori Stotts, Miami Good Neighbor Project Member, said, “It’s been a rough year for a lot of families because of Covid, so there was no income restrictions this year. We just said, ‘Hey, if you’re having a hard time and you need help, give us a call and we’ll make sure that we get you what you need’.”

Stotts says they’re finished collecting toys and are currently in the process of distributing what they have left. If you’re in need of some assistance and reside in Ottawa County, you can contact the Miami Good Neighbor Project.

https://www.facebook.com/Ottawa-County-Santa-Program-110744037521135