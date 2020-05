PRYOR, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — A northeast Oklahoma man is sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole for the January 2019 slaying of his grandmother.

Sandra Blackwell, 73, was found dead inside her Pryor, Oklahoma home on January 8th, 2019.

Her grandson, 36-year-old Frankie Blackwell was arrested about a month later and then found guilty of the murder in January 2020.

Frankie Blackwell was formally sentenced today in Mayes County Court.