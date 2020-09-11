Northeast Oklahoma employers in need of workers

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Employers in Northeast Oklahoma are having a hard time finding workers to fill their jobs. So, the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce will initiate a 3-phase plan to address employment needs in the region — that includes 3 regional job fairs.

They are partnering with the Grove and South Grand Lake Chambers of Commerce, as well as local tribes, to connect employers with potential workers. Organizers say the turnout for the first job fair was less than they had anticipated, so they are putting all their resources into getting the word out.

Charlotte Howe, CEO & President, Miami Area Economic Development, said, “We’ve pulled in every resource partner we can. If you are interested in up-skilling, learning new skills, maybe entering a new career, we’re going to have resource partners there as well that can talk to you about what trainings are available. Because of corona, there’s a lot of opportunities out there and we need to make the best out of them in such a bad situation.”

Howe says the chamber plans to continue hosting regional job fairs for as long as they can, to fill those job vacancies. The chamber is hosting its second regional job fair in grove on September 22nd from 10 to 6 p.m. at the Grove Civic Center. For more information, you can contact the Miami Regional Chamber.