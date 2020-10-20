Northeast Oklahoma bridge replacement to be completed by Spring

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — A bridge project in Northeast Oklahoma is expected to be completed by Spring.

Back in May, the Oklahoma Highway Commission voted to award a $14.5 million contract to replace the state highway 85-A bridge over Horse Creek near Bernice in Delaware County.

The new bridge will have two 12-foot wide driving lanes and two 10-foot wide shoulders.

In 2014, an ODOT traffic study said the bridge had an average daily traffic of 3,300 vehicles.

That number is expected to grow to 4,600 by 2034.