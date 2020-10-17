Northeast OK school hosts fundraiser

MIAMI, Ok. — An Northeast Oklahoma school is hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

Nancy Loehr, Treasurer, Mt. Olive, said, “We’ve got everything from Halloween to Christmas.”

Mount Olive Lutheran Church and School in Miami is celebrating the holidays early. They’re holding a craft fair Friday and Saturday to help pay for school expenses.

“We keep our tuition down by having fundraisers.”

Organizers say they were inspired after other events in the area were cancelled.

Tamara Patterson, Organizer, said, “Most of us crafters we were gearing up for bigger things like for me I was going to Apple Butter in Mount Vernon and then they cancelled it so we had all these crafts and I know other crafters and I thought why don’t we do this at our church and help the school kids. It seems to have gone really well.”

They hope the community will come out to help to support their small school.

“It takes a village to keep the school going,” said Loehr.

“Just come out its fun we have lots of good food we have lots of vendors here and there’s lots of good stuff to choose from,” said Patterson.

The fair continues Saturday at Mount Olive in Miami from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.