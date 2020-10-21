North Dakota added to KDHE travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North Dakota and the country of Andorra beginning today, October 21.

Kansas evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries.

Locations with significantly higher rates – approximately 3x higher than Kansas – are added to the list. North Dakota has a two-week case rate of 3.5 times higher than Kansas while Andorra’s rate is 4.9 times than Kansas.

This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.

Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas. People from these locations may still travel through Kansas. If this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops, or when getting gas, and being six feet from others when doing so.

If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website.