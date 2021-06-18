North Carolina man plays 5 rounds of golf for a good cause

NORTH CAROLINA – In tonight’s dose of good news… UNC Finley Golf Professional Frank Maynard has been teaching the sport in Chapel Hill for 21 years. But Friday, he was immersed it, all for a good cause.

There’s nothing like playing a round of golf on a sunny Friday. But what about five and a half rounds? That’s the goal of Frank Maynard.

“525 was a good start. It was almost light out so I hit it in the right front bunker and got up and down for birdie which is great but I’m going to play until dark, 99 holes is the goal.” Says Maynard.

Maynard is fundraising for folds of honor, a program that gives scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled military service members.

“Regional goal was two scholarships of ten thousand dollars total, five thousand dollars each. Had such great support, we’ve already surpassed ten thousand haven’t looked at my phone today really but the new goal is 15 thousand dollars and three scholarships.” says Maynard.

When you’re looking to complete 99 holes, this is no leisurely day on the links.

Maynard and the partners he’s paired with throughout the day, keep it moving. But the support he’s gotten for his cause , makes it worth it.

“I’ve never played more than 36 holes in a day for fun, so I just thought this would be a great thing and fortunate that the weather is cooperating and I cant believe the amount of support we’ve gotten from our members and staff and university and community as a whole. It’s been pretty amazing.” Says Maynard.

Amazing, like a round of golf, or five and a half, to give back to the loved ones of those who’ve sacrificed.