Nonprofit looking for donations to assist veterans in need

NEOSHO, Mo. — An area nonprofit needs your help to brighten the lives of local veterans who are struggling this holiday season.

The organization is called, Brotherhood of Warriors and it’s made up of veterans.

The group has given out gift cards and collected clothing for veteran families in need already this holiday season.

Now, the organization is currently in need to items to help provide Christmas items for two specific local families.

The group is currently applying for grant money, but until that comes through, Brodi Pursley says their biggest need right now is financial donations.

Brodi Pursley, Director, Brotherhood of Warriors, said, “Needy veteran families, children of veterans, we have a little warriors program, so we’re really focusing on just having the support and the funding to be able to help out those veterans whether it be with presents or electric bill, maybe they can’t maybe they can’t make their electric bill this month, you know, we want, we don’t want anybody to struggle throughout the holiday season.”

If you’d like to help financially support the organization, follow the link below.

www.facebook.com/BHOW1776