Non-traditional students could get tuition and fees paid with a new Missouri bill

A bill to provide college scholarships for Missouri adults just needs a signature to be complete.

The Advanced Training and Technology Center and Crowder College are just a couple of the many Missouri schools that could see more students signing up next fall. Missouri senators approved a Business Incentive Bill Tuesday night, providing state funding to train students 25 and older.

“This is similar to the A+ Program that’s in existence for high school students only it’s for adults 25 years and up for the age. It pays for tuition and it pays for fees,” says Dr. Glenn Coltharp, Crowder College.

Governor Mike Parson must sign the bill before it can take effect. If approved, it would also provide tax breaks for companies hiring extra workers or expanding facilities.

